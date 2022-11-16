Fire and Rescue teams have warned motorists not travel along the South Coast due to heavy rainfall.

Around 20 cars are trapped on the A27 near to Chichester after they were caught in floodwater.

The road has been closed in both directions whilst emergency services work to remove those trapped.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue says people should avoid all unecessary travel in the coming hours due to several flooding incidents in the county.

This is a developing story. More to follow.