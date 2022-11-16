Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Sally Simmonds reports as Alfie the alpaca predicts a shock opening defeat for England

England are set for a shock defeat in their World Cup opener against Iran, while Wales will crash out at the group stage. Those are the predictions of a new football pundit on the block: Alfie the ten-year-old alpaca.

Alfie has been developing his status as a footballing guru at Fairytale Farm in Chipping Norton.

Flanked by fellow alpacas Horace and Hagrid, Alfie expressed his sporting knowhow by choosing between two feeding stations, one for each team.

Nick Laister, who looks after Alfie at Fairytale Farm, said: “Alfie is one of our smarter and (more) responsive alpacas on the farm who has an abundance of common sense, so if I was pushed to pick an animal to make the right decision, it’d be him."

Alfie the alpaca plumps for England to win their decisive group game against Wales Credit: Fairytale Farm, Chipping Norton

But any fans fearing that Alfie's predictions spell the end for England's hopes of glory need worry no further. He predicted that Gareth Southgate's men will bounce back with wins against the USA and Wales in their next two group games.

Alfie has also predicted the outcome for Wales' other group games.

He is forecasting a disappointing tournament for Rob Page's side, with their only victory coming against England's future vanquishers Iran.

It's not yet clear whether Alfie intends to give us a sneak preview of what will happen in the knockout stages, but there are high hopes at the farm that he can match the legendary feats of the original football oracle Paul the Octopus, who accurately predicted all of Germany's results at the 2010 World Cup.