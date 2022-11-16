Play Brightcove video

Watch: Report by ITV Meridian's Andrew Pate

How did a couple who claim they're not very good at drawing or writing end up having their own exhibition, releasing a book and raising thousands of pounds for charity?

Meet Alex and Sian Pratchett.

One of the highlights of a major football tournament - for young and old alike - is collecting stickers, and the upcoming World Cup is no different.

But Alex and Sian, who go by the collective name of 'No Score Draws', are taking things to a whole new level by drawing the stickers of every World Cup players themselves. Yes, every single one of them.

From each of the 32 teams - and it's not even the first time they've done it.

It all started around the time of the 2014 World Cup for the couple, who live in Oxford with their two children, but are originally from Wales.

An extract from Alex's and Sian's new World Cup book Credit: No Score Draw

The initial inspiration came when Sian suggested a creative way for Alex to complete his very own sticker album without shelling out the reported £450 it would cost to fill up the official Panini version.

Thirty-one days and 640 'highly questionable' drawings later, the work was done, and the rest is history.

Alex and Sian's self-confessed lack of artistic talent has not been a barrier to the project's success. The couple quickly became internet stars and have raised over £20,000 for charities across the South East over the years.

Some of their drawings are even available to see as part of a special exhibition at the National Football Museum in Manchester, which runs until 8th January.

Alex's and Sian's World Cup book reflects on England's World Cup win in 1966 Credit: No Score Draw

The couple aren't stopping there. Their next stop is their own book - just don't expect too much artistic flair.

Alex explains: "A man called us up and said 'would you like to write a book?'. I said I don't know how to write and he said yes, but you don't know how to draw either and that seemed a good point.

"So I said yes and we stumbled our way to having a book and it's all very confusing.

"It's a poorly illustrated, incomplete history of the World Cup. The drawings are highly questionable and it's important people know that before they go and spend money on it."

Whether England and Wales crash out at the group stages or go all the way to the final on 18th December, you can guarantee that Alex and Sian will have their own unique reminder of the event.

Who knows, you might even be able to view the fruits of this year's footballing labour at a gallery near you before long.