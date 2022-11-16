The families of three soldiers who died serving their country have been presented with the Elizabeth Cross in a service at Aldershot Garrison.

The decoration, named after the late Queen, recognises the sacrifice of the soldiers who died in the Korean War, the Falklands and in Cyprus. It was created in 2009 to mark the sacrifice and loss of families of service personnel killed on operations or in the line of duty.Their families received the honour along with a memorial scroll from the Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire, Nigel Atkinson, in a ceremony at Aldershot Garrison.The Elizabeth Cross was created in 2009 in recognition of the loss and sacrifice suffered by the families of service personnel killed on operations or in the line of duty.

An Army spokesman said: "The respect and reverence afforded this emblem means it remains the only award to bear the name of the reigning monarch at the time of its inauguration since the George Cross in 1940."Making the presentation, the Lord Lieutenant said: "This is a very special honour."The honour was launched in 2009 by her late majesty the Queen and is granted to the next of kin of armed forces personnel killed on operations or as a result of terrorism as a mark of national recognition for their loss."

One cross was presented to the family of Private Peter Davis, of the King's Shropshire Light Infantry, who died on November 17 1951.He was hit by an enemy missile during the Korean War and is buried in the United Nations Military Cemetery in Tanggok, South Korea.Another cross was presented to Major Edwin Andrews, of the Royal Regiment of Artillery, who died on October 30 1958 after a mine explosion in Cyprus as a result of terrorist activity.He is buried in Wayne's Keep Military Cemetery in the island's capital, Nicosia.His nephew Andrew Gillett received the honour, and after the ceremony, Brigadier Justin Stenhouse presented the family with the Canal Zone Clasp recognising Maj Andrews' service during the Suez crisis.Mr Gillett, from near Lewes, East Sussex, said: "It means a lot to us, it was a wonderful occasion and it gives completion to his life."The Army was his life. He went into the TA in 1938 and signed up in 1939, and thereafter the Army was his family and life until the time of his death."He was one of those uncle figures that was so lovely because when he came off leave he would always give me something."On his last leave he gave me an Army clasp knife which I coveted for some time and that was the final memory of him which I still have."

The third recipient was the family of Corporal Andrew McIlvenny, of 9 Parachute Squadron Royal Engineers, who died on June 8 1982 aboard Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Sir Galahad, when it was bombed by the Argentine air force.The body of Cpl McIlvenny, who died with 43 others, was never recovered.Receiving the Elizabeth Cross and Memorial Scroll on behalf of his family was his widow, Heather Beckett.