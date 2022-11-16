Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Nudiario Fernandessam lost control after doing doughnuts

A "reckless" driver who hit three children after doing doughnuts near an Oxford secondary school has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

A shocking video released by Thames Valley Police shows how Nudiario Fernandessam, 20, lost control after doing doughnuts on Sandy Lane West outside the Oxford Academy School as pupils were leaving in January 2022.

That the children suffered only minor injuries was described by officers as "luck more than judgment".

Fernandessam, of Wilcote Road, Oxford, was sentenced to a year’s imprisonment suspended for two years, disqualified from driving for three years and will have to take an extended test before he can drive again.

He will also have to undertake 200 hours of unpaid work and was ordered to pay £356 of costs and for a victim surcharge.

Fernandessam had pleaded guilty in August to one count of dangerous driving, one of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, and one of using a vehicle with no insurance.

Investigating officer PC Jack Walter said: “Fernandessam chose to drive a vehicle without a licence or insurance.

“His driving was extremely dangerous and reckless and he could have caused serious injury to any number of schoolchildren walking in the area.

“It is only through luck more than judgement that this was not the case with the three children he did hit with the car he was driving.

“The court has imposed a sentence of imprisonment which, although suspended, shows how badly this matter could have ended, and I am satisfied that he is banned from the roads for three years.”