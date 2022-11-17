Officers investigating the murder of Alex Innes from Kidlington have today (17 November) charged a fourth man in connection with the incident.

McGregory Muinami, aged 18, of Cranham Street, Oxford, was charged with one count each of murder and possession of a bladed article.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Oxford Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (18 November).

The charges are in connection with an incident in Walton Street, near the junctions of Great Clarendon Street and Little Clarendon Street, on Sunday (13 November), in which 25-year-old Mr Innes died at the scene after being stabbed.

Police have been carrying out enquiries since the incident on Sunday (13 November) Credit: ITV News Meridian

Officers continue to support the family of Mr Innes.

Michael Oluyitan, aged 19, of Waynflete Road, Oxford, Bradley Morton, aged 18, of Cumberlege Close, Oxford, and Keyarno Allen, aged 18, of Furlong Close, Oxford, were charged with one count each of murder and possession of a bladed article yesterday (16 November).

They appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court today (17 November) and were remanded in custody to appear at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (18 November).