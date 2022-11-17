Frontrunner for Kent Police chief constable job named

The preferred candidate to be appointed as the next chief constable of Kent Police has been named as Tim Smith.

He has been doing the job on a temporary basis since 3 October, and was the force’s deputy chief constable beforehand.

The county’s police and crime commissioner, Matthew Scott, selected Mr Smith as his preferred candidate for the top job after a 'rigorous and detailed selection process'.

Explaining his choice, Mr Scott said: "Over the course of two days Mr Smith has set how he would improve performance, tackle violence against women and girls, collaborate with other organisations and support officers and staff with their wellbeing and development."

"I am confident that he can deliver on behalf of all of the residents and businesses in Kent and Medway and we will work together to make Kent safer," Mr Scott added.

Tim Smith has been a police officer for 31 years. The previous chief constable, Alan Pughsley, stepped down last month after nine years in charge.

Recruitment was open to both internal and external applications, with an advertised salary of £172,000.

The appointment is subject to a confirmation hearing by the Kent and Medway Police and Crime Panel, which will review Matthew Scott’s preferred candidate.

The meeting is expected to take place in December.