Lorry overturns in Strood following collision with car

Emergency services were called to a report of a collision involving a lorry and a car in Strood, Kent, on Thursday afternoon (17 November).

Pictures show the lorry on its side, its contents on the pavement and passers-by rushing to help.

A Kent police spokesperson said: "Kent Police was called at 1.32pm on Thursday 17 November 2022 to a report of a collision involving a lorry and a car in Station Road, Strood.

"Officers are in attendance along with other emergency services.

"One person has been reported to have serious injuries and two other people have been taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Road closures are in place and motorists should avoid the area."