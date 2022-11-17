A medieval ring discovered by a metal detectorist in Dorset is expected to fetch up to £40,000 when it goes up for auction later this month.

David Board, who took up metal detecting in 2019, found the treasure buried under a footpath near Thorncombe.

It was a surprise to find the diamond ring after first thinking the signal was a sweet wrapper.

David got permission to search near Thorncombe in Dorset by a local farmer, for whom David had formerly been a milk tanker driver for many years.

Inside the band is an inscription in French ‘ieo vos tien foi tenes le moy’ (translating as I hold your faith, hold mine). Credit: Noonans Mayfair

The ring was taken to the British Museum and confirmed that it was Medieval in date and a very rare example.

It's believed to be in almost perfect condition and has an inverted diamond set into the raised bezel so that it comes to a point.

The hoop is composed of two neatly entwined bands symbolising the union of the couple.

Inside the band is an inscription in French 'ieo vos tien foi tenes le moy' (translating as I hold your faith, hold mine).