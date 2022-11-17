Three men have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Oxford.

Alex Innes, 25, from Kidlington, was found with a stab wound in Walton Street on Sunday, November 13.

Michael Oluyitan, 19, of Waynflete Road, Oxford, Bradley Morton, 18, of Cumberlege Close, Oxford and Keyarno Allen, 18, of Furlong Close, Oxford, have each been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a bladed article.

Police have been carrying out enquiries since the incident on Sunday. Credit: ITV News Meridian

They are all due to appear before Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

An 18-year-old man from Oxford arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, November 15, remains in police custody.

Officers continue to support the family of Mr Innes at this time.