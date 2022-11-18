40-year-old man arrested after fatal crash involving a lorry in Kent

171122 MERIDIAN LORRY
Road closures were put in place with motorists asked to avoid the area. Credit: Clint Else

Officers investigating a fatal collision in Strood are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 1.30pm yesterday (17 November), a Renault lorry was turning from Frindsbury Road into Station Road when it collided with a black Vauxhall.

Kent Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and the driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Two other people were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Officers from Kent Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.

Pictures from the scene showed the lorry on its side, its contents on the pavement and passers-by rushing to help. Credit: Clint Else
