40-year-old man arrested after fatal crash involving a lorry in Kent

Officers investigating a fatal collision in Strood are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 1.30pm yesterday (17 November), a Renault lorry was turning from Frindsbury Road into Station Road when it collided with a black Vauxhall.

Kent Police, South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and the driver of the Vauxhall, a man in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 40-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Two other people were taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Officers from Kent Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.