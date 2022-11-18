An appeal is underway to track down medals that went missing on the Isle of Wight on Remembrance Sunday (13 November).

The owner left Newport Social Club at 9.30pm and went to McDonald's before walking towards the bus station. He then travelled towards the County Showground on Newport Road.

The owner noticed the next day that their medals were missing and reported this to police.

The five medals that are missing are two Queen Jubilee medals, a Gulf war campaign medal with service number 24794852, a Saudi Arabia medal and a Q8 medal.

Although reported as missing, police have not ruled out that the medals may have been stolen.

The owner also reported a watch missing; a silver Citizen Eco Drive with a black watch face.

Anyone who has come across these medals, or has been offered sale of these medals is being urged to contact Hampshire Police on 101, quoting 44220462528.