Burglars steal the £3,000 a terminally ill Kent pensioner had saved for his funeral

  • Watch ITV News Meridian's Megan Samrai speaking to Terry Price.

A Kent pensioner with terminal cancer saved up thousands of pounds for his funeral - only to have the money stolen during a break-in.

66-year-old Terry Price was shopping on Saturday (12 November) when the cash was stolen from a tin at his home in Ramsgate.

Terry said: "I've been saving that money ever since I found out about my illness in 2019. I just thought I had to because I didn't want the burden of my funeral on any of my relatives."

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the thief, or thieves, to come forward.

  • Terry thinks he was robbed by someone he knew.

Detective Chief Inspector, Stefanie Earl, Kent Police, said: "The public can help in this investigation if they know who has committed this.

"If someone has come home with a large amount of money, I would encourage them to report it to Margate police station, to Crimestoppers, because burglaries are a real invasion of privacy.

This was a vulnerable adult and to steal this money from him is fairly despicable to be honest."

Since the burglary, Terry's neighbour Zoe has set up a fundraiser that has now raised more than £1,000.

