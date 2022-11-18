Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News Meridian's Megan Samrai speaking to Terry Price.

A Kent pensioner with terminal cancer saved up thousands of pounds for his funeral - only to have the money stolen during a break-in.

66-year-old Terry Price was shopping on Saturday (12 November) when the cash was stolen from a tin at his home in Ramsgate.

Terry said: "I've been saving that money ever since I found out about my illness in 2019. I just thought I had to because I didn't want the burden of my funeral on any of my relatives."

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the thief, or thieves, to come forward.

Play Brightcove video

Terry thinks he was robbed by someone he knew.

Detective Chief Inspector, Stefanie Earl, Kent Police, said: "The public can help in this investigation if they know who has committed this.

"If someone has come home with a large amount of money, I would encourage them to report it to Margate police station, to Crimestoppers, because burglaries are a real invasion of privacy.

This was a vulnerable adult and to steal this money from him is fairly despicable to be honest."

Since the burglary, Terry's neighbour Zoe has set up a fundraiser that has now raised more than £1,000.