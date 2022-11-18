Play Brightcove video

Fans from our region are heading out to Qatar, ready to cheer on Gareth Southgate's team.

The Qatar World Cup kicks off on Sunday (20 November) and the England squad have been training in the heat today (18 November) ahead of their opening match against Iran on Monday (21 November).

It is though a competition taking place amid controversy with some in the game questioning the choice of location, due to the host nation's stance on same-sex relationships, human rights and treatment of migrant workers.

Glenn Simmonds from Southampton is travelling out with his son and brother, and a couple of friends.

He's been watching England at World Cups since Spain 82' and rarely misses a game home or away. The group are going to 11 matches in total and Glenn says he now simply couldn't miss a World Cup.

