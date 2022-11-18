Live rabbit found hiding in car engine during check-up at a garage in Henley

A rabbit was found hiding in the engine of a car while it was being checked over at a local garage in Henley.

The owner had taken the vehicle in for a check-up after warning lights on the dashboard had come on.

After spotting some gnaw marks underneath the bonnet, mechanics thought that a rat or mouse might have climbed.

However, it was only after removing a headlight and its bumper, that the animal was found.

The rabbit was taken to the Henley Veterinary Centre in which confirmed it was healthy and uninjured before releasing it back into the wild.