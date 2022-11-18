Officers investigating an arson at a play park in Kings Worthy in September have released CCTV image of two people they are keen to speak to as potential witnesses.

Between 12.30am and 12.45am on Saturday, 24 September the play park next to Tubbs Hall on Pound Road was set alight.

Significant damage was caused to the play equipment in the park and officers have been carrying out enquiries since the incident.

They were captured on CCTV sitting on a bench in the park between 11.23pm and 11.35pm on Friday, 23 September. It's believed they may have information that will help officers progress this investigation.

A 33-year-old woman from Winchester has been arrested on suspicion of arson. She has been questioned by officers and released under investigation while enquiries continue.