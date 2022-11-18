Four teenagers to appear in court charged with the murder of a man in Oxford

Alex Innes was killed on Walton Street in Oxford.

Four teenagers are due in court today charged with the murder of a man in Oxford.25-year-old Alex Innes from Kidlington died after being stabbed on Walton Street in the Jericho area of Oxford on Sunday (13/11).

Michael Oluyitan, 19, Bradley Morton, 18, Keyarno Allen, 18, are due to appear at Oxford Crown Court later today (19/11).

Oluyitan and Allen have also been charged with one count of possession of a bladed article.

Emergency services were called but Alex Innes, from Oxford, sadly died at the scene. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The three men appeared in Oxford Magistrates' Court yesterday (17/11) where they were remanded in custody.A fourth teenager, 18-year-old McGregory Muinami, will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court today charged with murder.

Police said a post-mortem examination revealed Mr Innes, who was from the city, died from a single stab wound.

Detective Inspector Nicola Underhill of Thames Valley Police previously said they do not believe the attack was a random assault.

Specialist officers continue to support the family of Mr Innes.

The force are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

