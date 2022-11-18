Two men jailed for their involvement in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine across Portsmouth and Havant have had their prison sentences extended on appeal.

Mario Sala, 33, of Prince Albert Road, and Ewyn Denecker, 33, of Osborne Road, pleaded guilty to being involved in a conspiracy to supply Class A drugs following a police investigation into the Gypsy drug line operating between Havant and Portsmouth.

The court heard how officers investigating the Gypsy drug line conducted a number of proactive warrants in March 2022 and arrested Sala and Denecker, who had been facilitating the supply of heroin and crack cocaine via seven deal lines over a 21 month period.

Officers seized a number of phones, which were found to be connected to the Gypsy line.

Sala’s sentence was extended to eight years. Credit: Hampshire Constabulary

Having pleaded guilty in September, Sala was sentenced to four and a half years in prison and Denecker was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

However, the court’s decision was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme.

At a hearing yesterday (Thursday 17 November), the court found that both sentences were unduly lenient. Sala’s sentence was extended to eight years and Denecker’s sentence was extended to six years.

Following the hearing, Police Constable Peter Kurton, who led the investigation, said: "We welcome the Court of Appeal decision to extend the sentences of Mario Sala and Ewyn Denecker.

Denecker’s sentence was extended to six years. Credit: Hampshire Constabulary

"Class A drugs supply is associated with some of the most serious violence we see, it exploits vulnerable people and causes harm to our communities. I hope that this sentence and the subsequent appeal sends out a strong message to those intending to supply drugs within our area, we will not tolerate it.

"It is vital for us that people have the confidence to report drug related or suspicious activity to us. Every report helps us build a stronger intelligence picture so that we can act.”