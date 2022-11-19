Play Brightcove video

Watch ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee meeting Harry Byrne.

An eight-year-old boy from Wiltshire is running two kilometres every day during November to raise money in memory of his younger brother who died just before Christmas last year.

Harry Byrne has already raised more than £40,000 during the past year following the death of his brother Ruben.

Ruben had a very rare condition and died just five days before Christmas last year.

Harry was sad that Reuben didn't open his Christmas presents and so dedicated the last year raising money for children's hospice charities like Julia's House and Naomi House.

And his hard work in all weathers has not gone un-noticed. Harry recently received a letter of thanks from Prince Harry.

So far this month Harry has raised nearly two thousand pounds via his Just Giving page.