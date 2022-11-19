Investigations underway into attempted murder in Southampton

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, as police investigate a serious assault in Southampton.

A man, who's aged in his 20s, sustained multiple puncture wounds and was taken to hospital Friday afternoon. He's said to be in a critical condition.

Two men, one aged 18 and the other who's 21, are now in police custody.

Cordons have been put in place on Coleman Street, in the city, and an address on Golden Grove as investigations continue.

Police cordon in place on Southampton street

Superintendent Phil Lamb said: “This has been a fast-paced investigation into a serious assault in broad daylight in the centre of the city, and my thoughts are with the victim and his family.

“My officers are working incredibly hard to identify any outstanding suspects and to establish the exact circumstances of what happened.

“Incidents like this have absolutely no place in Southampton, which is why when they do we will make sure resources are in place to bring those involved to justice.

“This week we had been marking Operation Sceptre, a national initiative to reduce knife crime, with focused patrols and officers going into local schools to educate young people about the dangers of carrying a weapon.

“It forms just part of the work all year round that we do to tackle the issue, as one of our district priorities.

“Officers will be conducting reassurance patrols in St Mary’s, so if you live nearby and have any concerns please speak to them.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to serious attack Credit: ITV Meridian

Anyone who has information or has mobile phone, CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage of the incident including moments before or after, are urged to contact police.