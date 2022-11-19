Police dog helps track 2 men after fuel stolen in Canterbury

A Kent Police dog has helped to track down two men as part of investigations into the theft of fuel in Canterbury.

Officers had been patrolling the A2 on Thursday 17 November where lorry drivers had previously reported fuel had been stolen in the area.

Just before midnight patrols spotted a suspicious vehicle and flagged it down. The car pulled over and two people reportedly ran off.

Around 25 containers of fuel were discovered inside the vehicles which officers seized.

Police dog Eli picked up a scent from the car and led her handler on foot through dark woods towards Chartham for around 2 miles.

She sniffed out two men who appeared to be hiding in a container in the woods near to Cockering Road.

The men, who are aged 29 and 31, and are from Canterbury, were arrested.

They have since been released on police bail until Monday 28 November 2022, whilst enquiries continue.