Kind-hearted crowd funders have raised more than £8000 to replace a terminally ill man's funeral fund, which was stolen from under his bed.

As ITV Meridian reported on Friday, Terry Price from Ramsgate in Kent had saved up around £3000 for his funeral and wake, only to have the money stolen during a break-in.

The 66-year-old was shopping on Saturday (12 November) when the cash was stolen from a tin which he kept under his bed.

Terry said: "I've been saving that money ever since I found out about my illness in 2019. I just thought I had to because I didn't want the burden of my funeral on any of my relatives."

But as a result of the story, and a fundraising appeal set up by a neighbour, generous strangers have raised almost three times the amount that went missing.

The appeal has raised more than ten times than hoped for by Terry's supporters

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the thief, or thieves, to come forward.