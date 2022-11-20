Generous crowd funders raise more than double the £3000 funeral fund stolen from Kent pensioner
Kind-hearted crowd funders have raised more than £8000 to replace a terminally ill man's funeral fund, which was stolen from under his bed.
As ITV Meridian reported on Friday, Terry Price from Ramsgate in Kent had saved up around £3000 for his funeral and wake, only to have the money stolen during a break-in.
The 66-year-old was shopping on Saturday (12 November) when the cash was stolen from a tin which he kept under his bed.
Terry said: "I've been saving that money ever since I found out about my illness in 2019. I just thought I had to because I didn't want the burden of my funeral on any of my relatives."
But as a result of the story, and a fundraising appeal set up by a neighbour, generous strangers have raised almost three times the amount that went missing.
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the thief, or thieves, to come forward.