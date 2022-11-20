Driver in her 90s dies after collision in Southampton

A woman in her 90s has died after a two-car collision in Southampton.

Officers were called to the incident on Winchester Road in Shirley at 4pm on Friday (Nov 18).

The driver of a blue Toyota Yaris, a women in her 90s, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died in hospital. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. The driver of the other vehicle involved, a green Ford Focus, suffered minor injuries. Road closures were put in place for several hours between Bassett Avenue and Hill Lane while initial enquiries were carried out, but the road has since been re-opened. Officers are continuing to investigate the incident to establish how it happened.

They're urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have been in the area in the lead up to the incident, to contact them.