Five people have been injured, two of them seriously, following a collision involving a motorcycle and pedestrians leaving a village bonfire and firework display.

Police were called to the High Street in Barcombe, near Lewes at 10.20pm on Saturday (Nov 19).

A 17-year-old boy from Barcombe, who was driving the motorcycle, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The road was closed for several hours

He has since been released on bail as enquiries continue.

A 67-year-old woman from Ditchling, and a 30-year-old woman from East Grinstead were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Three other people, including two children, suffered minor injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The road was closed for some time, but has since re-opened.