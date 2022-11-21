Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision on the A44 near Chipping Norton on Sunday.

A silver Audi TT was involved in the crash at around 7.50am on Sunday November 20th.

The driver. who was a 24-year-old man, died at the scene. His next of kin has been informed and specially trained police officers are supporting them.

Investigating officer Sergeant James Surman, of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has tragically died as a result of this collision.

“His next of kin are being offered support at this extremely difficult time.

“I am appealing for anyone else who witnessed this collision to please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams to check any footage in case it may have captured something in the prelude to the crash or the crash itself that could assist with the investigation.