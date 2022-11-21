After being suspended as a member of the Conservative Party, Andy Weatherhead has resigned from Kent County Council and Dymchurch Parish Council, over pictures that appear to show him at a rally of the far-right New British Union in 2013.

Stephen James, Chairman of the Folkestone & Hythe Conservative Association said: "I welcome the news that Mr Andrew Weatherhead, has resigned from Kent County Council and Dymchurch Parish Council and must reiterate that the abhorrent images and associations described in the article have no place in our Association or the Conservative Party.

"I would like to thank Hope not Hate for uncovering this information and bringing it to my attention through the Party's Official complaints procedure so that I could act. As a British Army veteran, I know more than most the consequences if we do not defend, champion and promote democracy and the rule of law."

Andy Weatherhead, who used to represent Hythe West, apologised for causing any offence and has said his association with the NBU was brief and "in the spirit of education and curiousity".

The allegations against Cllr Weatherhead were made on the Hope not Hate website on Tuesday (15 November).