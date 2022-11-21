Work on a 'once in a generation' investment programme to improve St Mary's Hospital on the Isle of Wight started today (21 November).

Barriers have been put in place around the main entrance, as work is carried out on a new emergency care unit.

Footpaths are being redirected with the patient drop off point moved to the front of the main hospital car park.

Patients, visitors, and staff will continue to be able to access the main entrance, but footpaths will be redirected, and zebra crossing moved to accommodate the changes.

It's hoped these changes will improve the Isle of Wight's NHS infrastructure. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The drop off point, currently located outside the main entrance, will move to the front of the main hospital car park. The designated taxi spaces and a number of disabled car parking spaces will also be relocated here as well.

The motorcycle parking space will move to an area opposite the podiatry department, a short distance from the main entrance.

Samara Lamb, Head of Nursing for Unplanned Care said: "The changes will mean we have one front door for all urgent and emergency services, ensuring we can provide the right care, in the right place, first time round."

The improved emergency care floor will see a new waiting area, resuscitation area and treatment rooms for children and young people. There will also be a separate entrance for ambulances carrying children and young people to improve patient experience and ensure privacy.

On the improved Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Vicky Crickmore, Consultant Nurse for Critical Care said: "For patients these changes will mean being able to provide quieter, more private spaces with natural light which will help their recovery and rehabilitation and provide a welcoming space for family members supporting them."

As well as the new emergency care floor and the improved ICU, there are plans to build a new mental health and community services unit located in Newport High Street.