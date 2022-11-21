Fans across the South have been gathering in pubs, schools and offices to watch as England kicked off the 2022 World Cup.

People showed their support for the Lions at a pub in Brighton by singing the national anthem.

Elsewhere, people who had taken the day off work in Tilehurst, Reading, came together to cheer England on.

They are hoping England will get off to a winning start with their first match against Iran in Qatar, in the first ever World Cup to be held in the Winter.

Students at Locks Heath Junior School had their lunch and watched the game together. Credit: ITV Meridian

In Hampshire, students at Locks Heath Junior School ate lunch together while watching the game.

Workers at a marine engineering company in Southampton were given time off to see the match in their staff canteen.

The support in the South East has been mirrored in Doha, where a lmost 2,400 Three Lions fans piled into Doha's Khalifa International Stadium for the group B game.

At 7pm (GMT), Wales, who are in the same group as the Three Lions, will face the USA at the 40,000-capacity Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.