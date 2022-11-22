Play Brightcove video

Video report by Andy Dickenson

The owner of a shop specialising in books of black origin has begun taking anti-racism lessons into classrooms.

Moulsecoomb Primary in Brighton is one of the first to sign up to the scheme - with teachers hoping it will help pupils find the language to discuss issues affecting them and their families.

And the children taking part say they're already seeing the benefits.

"I think they're very important because not very much in schools do we talk about racism and slavery, and the history of black people before slavery." Hollie Gover says. "And I think it really could be really useful for futures, our futures."

"What we do as a group is fine, but when we we talk individually," Shea Yusuf says, "people say they didn't mean to make people feel in a bad way. But sometimes they do."

This week's is one of six 90 minute sessions, the pupils wearing football kits in honour of the World Cup.

"Children shouldn't feel afraid to talk about race," Carolynn Bain from the Anti-Racist Kids Club, says.

"If we don't talk about race, how are we going to deal with racist attitudes, with the racism that we see around us?

"How are white children going to be able to stand up against racism? And how are black children and children of colour going to be able to identify and say what just happened to me is not okay?

"What we want to do is empower them. So they're able to say, actually I know now why that doesn't feel okay, because it's not okay. And then they can go on to do something better, stronger and be wiser."