Watch: The family of Bradley Matcham talk to ITV News Meridian's Rachel Hepworth about their calls for a change in the law

The family of a man who died from a single punch during a night out, are campaigning for tougher sentencing, after his attacker spent just two years in prison.

Bradley Matcham, 24, died nine days after he was hit in an unprovoked attack in Northampton in 2019.

It was a single blow to the back of the head, but it left him in a coma. His family had to make the heartbreaking decision to turn off his life support.

His family, who live in Romsey, Hampshire, are calling for a change in the law, and want to raise awareness about how dangerous even one punch can be.

Bradley's brother Aaron said: "It's not something anyone should go through. You think your little brother's always going to be there.

"He was very gentle, he wouldn't hurt a fly. He loved his sport. His friends meant everything to him."

The man who punched him was 19-year-old Arthur Billings. He was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Billings was released in 2021 having served half his sentence.

The maximum penalty for manslaughter is life, but at a judge's discretion.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Bradley Matcham.

"Manslaughter already has a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and our recent reforms have ensured that the most serious offenders spend longer behind bars.”

A Parliamentary committee will be looking at the issue of single punch assaults, with Bradley's family keen to highlight the damage they can do.

Bradley's aunt, Loz Matcham, said: "Single punches kill; that is the underlying thing, or they can cause serious brain injury."

Aaron said: "I've been on nights out and I've seen things happen and you don't appreciate what the consequences can be.

"It can only be a good thing if people change their mindsets when they've had a few drinks."

Loz is doing a parachute jump in Bradley's memory for Headway, a charity that helps people affected by brain injury, and their families, to access information services and support.