The A27 is closed in both directions between Arundel and Worthing after a crash early this morning (22/11).

Emergency services are currently at the scene near Hammerpot in West Sussex, as police investigate the collision .

Sussex Police are advising people to find alternative routes, they tweeted "Please be aware the A27 is closed in both directions because of a police investigation following a collision in Hammerpot."At this stage it's unclear when the road will reopen. We advise drivers to allow extra time for their journey and to take alternative routes."