A transgender campaigner from Sussex is urging people to be aware of the challenges people go through when transitioning.

Joanne Monck CBE is working to raise the visibility of the transgender community and said she "doesn't want people to go through what she went through prior to her transition".

Joanne said she suffered bullying at school, issues with mental health and suicidal thoughts before she "came to accept who [she] really was".

WATCH: Joanne Monck, OBE, spoke to ITV Meridian about her experience

Play Brightcove video

Joanne, who regularly takes part in public speaking events, said there needs to be awareness of the community not only during Transgender Awareness Week, from 13-19 November.

On whether UK society is making progress, Jo said: "I think we are nibbling away at it but it's going to be a long and slow process. There's many organisations that still aren't aware of a lot of the issues that the transgender community face, but we are getting there.

"An ally is somebody who is aware of the discrimination and the things that affect the transgender community. They listen to their lived experiences and learn from them and then use their privilege to shout out against the types of discrimination and hate that the transgender community face, both in society and in the workplace, and empower themselves to support the community".

For advice and support visit the following websites:

Mermaids

Gendered Intelligence

The Beaumont Society

Stonewall