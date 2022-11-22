Two arrests have been made after the body of a woman was found at an address in Southampton.

Hampshire Police launched a murder probe after the body of a woman in her 60s was found at an address in Mansel Road East, Millbrook.

On Monday evening (21 November), a 48-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman from Southampton were arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident.

Both remain in custody at this time.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

DCI Nicola Burton, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are still in the early stages of our investigation and you will see officers in the west of the city carrying out extensive enquiries so we can piece together exactly what happened.

“We believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no wider threat to the community at this time.

“If you have any information that can aid our investigation, please do not hesitate to contact us. Your evidence could be vital.”

Supt Phil Lamb, district commander for Southampton, said: “Understandably this incident will cause concern to residents, especially given the attempted murder which happened in the centre of the city last week.

“But I would like to reassure you that we have brought in more officers from elsewhere in the force to support our teams who are already out on patrol, supporting these investigations and reaching out to affected communities.

“If you have any concerns, please speak to officers when you see them. We are working incredibly hard and will continue to do so to make sure you feel safe.”

Anyone with information should report it via this link, calling 101 or visiting the Hampshire Police website, quoting 44220473341.

