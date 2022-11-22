Two people have been treated by paramedics after debris fell from a Kent Hotel yesterday afternoon(21/11).

Emergency services were called to the Grand Burstin Hotel on Marine Parade in Folkestone at around 4:30pm on Monday.

Harbour Approach Road remains closed as the building is deemed to be unsafe.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said two people were treated by paramedics at the scene and strong winds had damaged the hotel."One fire engine attended, and the crew cordoned off the area for safety."Two people were handed into the care of SECAmb paramedics"

Kent Police said they "was called by South East Coast Ambulance Service at 4.30pm on Monday 21 November, to a report that render had fallen from a building and struck people below.

"Officers attended to assist with road closures."