In new plans submitted by the Isle of Wight Donkey Sanctuary, a treatment centre could be built at its Wroxall home to meet the ever-increasing medical need on site.

The Donkey Sanctuary says, in planning documents submitted to the Isle of Wight Council, the clinic would give more accurate diagnoses and provide better facilities for routine treatments.

It would also prevent risky, costly and sometimes difficult-to-arrange trips to the mainland for care, which have led to appeals for help to save the life of a sick donkey and issues with travel on Christmas Day.

The sanctuary said travel time can worsen conditions considerably.

While minor operations and dentistry work is carried out at its Wroxall home, the unsatisfactory conditions make it challenging for vets. It currently has no facility to carry out diagnostic testing and relies on small portable equipment to make a decision on a donkey's wellbeing.

It said, had the clinic been available in the last year, more than 60 donkeys would have benefitted.

It would have two treatment rooms / operating theatres, diagnostic equipment, recovery rooms, a small pharmacy, an overnight room for care staff and an office.

The sanctuary says Vectis Equine and the Liphook Equine Hospital are behind the scheme, having contributed to its development, and have given their expertise to the technical aspects of it.

Architect Nigel van Nuffelen says the barn will be sympathetic to the other buildings on site and will reflect the rural and rustic feel of the sanctuary.

Well it hopes the construction of the facility can start as soon as permission is granted.

The plans have the support of Wroxall Parish Council.