WATCH: John McFall said joining the programme has been 'a whirlwind experience'. Credit: ESA

A disabled British man has been selected to take part in the astronaut training programme by the European Space Agency (ESA).

John McFall, from Frimley in Surrey, will join the space training corps to see if he can be the first disabled person to go into space, in what would be a world first.

John lost his right leg in a motorcycle accident aged 19, in which it had to be amputated.

The 41-year-old went to Millfield school in Somerset and works as a Trauma and Orthopaedic Specialist Registrar in the south of England.

He completed his bachelor’s degree in sports and exercise science from Swansea University, in 2004, and his master’s degree from University of Wales Institute in Cardiff, in 2005.

John is also a former professional athlete, who has won many awards, including a bronze medal in the 100m at the Beijing Paralympic Games in 2008.

In November 2022, John was selected by the ESA to take part in a project to improve the understanding of, and overcome, the barriers space flight presents for astronauts with a physical disability.

Also joining the class of 2022 as a career astronaut is British astronomer Rosemary Coogan.

Born in Northern Ireland, she is among the six career astronauts to join the ESA workforce as permanent staff members.

The 31-year-old has two master's degrees from University of Durham and a doctorate in astronomy from the University of Sussex.

More than 22,500 people applied to join the programme, with the largest number coming from France (7,087), followed by Germany (3,695), and the UK (2,000).

Following a comprehensive screening phase, 1,361 people were invited to phase two of ESA's astronaut selection, which was narrowed down to just over 400 applicants during phase three.

During ESA's last call for astronauts in 2008, the number of applicants who provided a medical certificate and finalised their online application form was 8,413.

Tim Peake, who grew up in West Sussex, was among those selected, becoming the first British astronaut to be part of the ESA corps.