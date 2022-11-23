An 84-year-old care home resident, who failed his physics exam five times whilst at school, is hoping to fulfil his lifelong wish of completing his secondary education.

Ernie Puffett, from Chichester, West Sussex, has returned to school after 66 years with the hope that it's sixth time lucky and he can finally pass his GCSE physics exam next summer.

Mr Puffett was able to return to school with the help of his Chichester care home's 'wishing tree' initiative, which allows residents to suggest ideas for new hobbies or places to visit.

The elderly student, who has always had a passion for science, now attends his local school, Chichester College, where he takes weekly physics classes. He has even had his course fees waived to help him achieve his dream.

Ernie Puffett has returned to school after 66 years with the hope he can finally pass his exam. Credit: Care UK

Mr Puffett told the PA news agency: "I wanted to retake my GCSE as I failed it so many times when I was in school.

"I really think I can pass it this time with all the help I am getting and I would be elated if I did."

"I am amazed that youngsters today can take it all in because physics is such a vast subject."

Helen Loftus, Principal at Chichester College told PA: "We've been absolutely delighted to welcome Ernie to the college.

"We often say there is no age limit on studying, and it has been fantastic to see that in action," she said.