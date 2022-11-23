Information appeal after 'cherished' WW1 memorial vandalised in Rye

Police are appealing for information after a war memorial in Rye has been damaged.

The stone is located on the Camber Road, by the entrance to the public foot path leading back to Rye.

The memorial is dedicated to personnel who worked at Rye Airfield from 1916-1919.

Rother Police believe the memorial was vandalised on Sunday (20 November).

In a statement the force said: " A cherished War Memorial placed in honour of the Rye Airfield 1916-1919, dedicated to the brave airmen and women who fought in WW1, has been desecrated in a wanton act of vandalism.

"We believe the damage was done on the 20th November, and would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area on that day."

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact them, quoting ref 0540 22/11/22.