Police in Kent have charged a man with assault, following reports he fired a catapult at an officer.

The incident occurred on Sunday 20 November a t around 3.45am , when Kent Police was called to an outbuilding in Lavender Hill, Swanley.

Whilst responding to reports of a shed being broken into, an officer located a person of interest and gave chase.

Alfie Rossiter of Reeves Crescent, Swanley, is alleged to have fired the catapult whilst being pursued.

He was eventually detained and arrested, with the help of two members of the public.

Police believe that the weapon had been previously used to cause criminal damage to a property before officers arrived.

Rossiter is also alleged to have directed homophobic abuse at a member of the force.

The 53-year-old was charged on Monday 21 November with three counts of assault, possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage, burglary and two public order offences.

Rossiter appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 22 November and was remanded in custody.

His next hearing will be at Maidstone Crown Court on 20 December.

