A man has been banned for life from keeping animals after his dogs were found in conditions described by the RSPCA as "dangerous, filthy and smelly".

Daniel King (senior) of Ditton, Kent, was found to be keeping five adult dogs and three Cavapoo puppies of around 8 weeks old in unsanitary conditions, with the entrance to their pens "wet with urine" and a build-up of dog faeces in their kennels.

As well as the lifetime ban, the 43-year-old was given a 160-day prison sentence suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

King was also ordered to do three hundred hours of unpaid work and must cover £800 in costs.

The entrance to the dogs' pens was "wet with urine" Credit: RSPCA

All the animals in King's charge were confiscated and he signed the eight dogs over to the RSPCA.

RSPCA Inspector Grace Harris-Bridge said: “The pens housing the puppies were dark, dirty and smelly and had loose electric wires hanging from the ceiling along with torn plastic sheeting.

"There were bowls of food but no water. The entrance corridor to the pens was wet with urine.

"The door to the puppy pen had also been screwed shut so the only way of accessing the pen was to use a screwdriver or climb over the door.”