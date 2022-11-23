Police investigating an attempted abduction in Southampton have released an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to.

Officers said a 12-year-old boy was waiting for a bus on Windermere Avenue, outside Millbrook Towers, when a man came up behind him and grabbed hold of his arm.

The man is alleged to have told the boy to 'come with me', just after 9.25am on Tuesday, 8 November.

The boy then punched the man in the ribs and he let go of his arm. The boy then ran down Green Lane.

The man is then said to have attempted to follow the boy down the road on two occasions before the child finally ran away, at around 9.30am.

The man is described as in his 30s, white with a large build and 5ft 10ins to 6ft tall. He is also said to have short, dark brown hair, with a scar or a mark on his left cheek.

Police are asking anyone who thinks they recognise the person in the image to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 44220454063.