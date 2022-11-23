Scott Chilton has been confirmed as the new police Chief Constable for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight and is the first homegrown person to take up the role.

Chilton, who is currently Chief Constable at Dorset Police, had his appointment confirmed by the force's Police and Crime Panel.

Hampshire and the Isle of Wight's Police and Crime Commissioner, Donna Jones, had already selected Chilton as her preferred candidate earlier in the month.

Chilton will officially start his role in February 2023.

He will replace outgoing Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney, who announced her decision to leave policing after 31 years.

New Chief Constable Scott Chilton with Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones Credit: Police and Crime Commissioner’s Communications team

Donna Jones said: "I am delighted that Scott will be the next Chief Constable of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary and I would like to take this moment to congratulate him.

“I know he is an ambitious officer with an outstanding record, who brings with him a wealth of experience from his extensive policing career. I am very much looking forward to begin working with him on our shared vision to make Hampshire and the Isle of Wight the safest counties in the UK.”

Chief Constable Chilton said: “I am honoured to have been chosen as the next Chief Constable of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary and look forward to working with Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones to keep our communities safe and deliver the best policing services we can.

“It’s a real privilege to be the first homegrown Chief Constable in the force where I began my career in policing, and to be given the opportunity to lead the dedicated and committed officers, staff and volunteers.”