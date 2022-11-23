A man from Southampton has been charged with attempted murder following an attack in the city last week.

A 19-year-old man sustained life-threatening injuries on Friday (18 November) in Coleman Street.

He has now been discharged from hospital.

An attempted murder investigation has since been set up.

Roman Omari, 18, from Queensway, Southampton, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a knife, blade or pointed article and violent disorder.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court this morning (23 November).

This follows the arrests of three men aged 18, 19 and 21, from Southampton, in connection with the incident.

Police say enquiries continue.