The family of a man who died in an incident in Oxford, have paid tribute to him.

Alex Innes, 25, from Kidlington, died after being found with a stab wound on Walton Street in the Jericho area on Sunday 13 November.

In a statement, his family said: "Alex will always be remembered by so many for his smile, charming manner and dry witted sense of humour.

"For those who did not have the pleasure of knowing Alex, he was a caring and affectionate person who always maintained his famous confident and fiercely loyal character.

"To many, Alex was a problem solver, an individual who went out of his way to help others in any way possible.

"Alex was brought up in Kidlington, living with his mum, dad, older sister and younger brother. He always enjoyed spending time with his family in Oxford, and making the effort to visit his loved ones further away.

"Throughout his life, Alex had a strong work ethic, completing school at Cherwell while working at our family business at the weekends with his younger brother, both going on to complete their electrical apprenticeships with us.

"After a few years, Alex went on to work at two large electrical companies to expand his knowledge and gain further qualifications where he made lasting impressions and lifelong friends.

"Growing up, Alex was a motivated individual who took part in community-based hobbies such as being a part of his local football team from the age of five. He was also a cub and land scout, which as his parents, we are still involved with today.

"As an adult, Alex loved to spend his time with his many friends, and dedicated time to be with his beloved French Bulldog.

"We are all truly devastated to lose our son, brother, grandchild, cousin, nephew, friend and colleague.

"Alex, there will be a huge hole in all of our hearts forever, but we will always continue to share memories of you."