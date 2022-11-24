Family's tribute to 'loving' grandmother found dead in Southampton

The family of a woman who was found dead in Southampton have paid tribute to her.

The body of Lorraine Mills was discovered at her home address in Mansel Road East, Southampton, at 8.35pm on Monday, 21 November.

Paying tribute to the 63-year-old, her family said: "Our loving mother, sister, grandmother Lorraine, you have been taken from us so tragically.

"You will be sadly missed and will always be in our hearts. We love you to the moon and back forever."

Hampshire Police said her family continue to be supported by specialist officers.