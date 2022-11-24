A man has been charged as part of an investigation into a murder in Southampton.

Richard Shaw, 48, of Derby Road, Southampton, has been charged with murder.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (24 November).

At 8.35pm on Monday, 21 November, the body of a woman in her 60s was discovered at an address in Mansel Road East, Millbrook.

Her next of kin have been told and are being supported by officers.

A 38-year-old woman, who was also arrested in connection with the incident, has been released. No further action will be taken against her.