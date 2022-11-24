The Last Word: November 2022

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: The latest episode of The Last Word with ITV News Meridian's Political Correspondent Phil Hornby

A week on from the Chancellor's Autumn Statement, the economic recovery looks a long way off. How difficult will this winter be for families across the South and South East?

A year on from the drownings in the English Channel, there is no let up in the numbers seeking to leave Calais for Kent and Sussex in their small boats. And the Home Secretary - Fareham MP Suella Braverman - seemed to admit that the asylum system was broken.

And as the World Cup gets underway in Qatar, has the controversy over armbands, rainbow flags, and gay rights overshadowed the actual football?

Phil Hornby's guests this month: