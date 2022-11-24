A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a BMW car crashed into a house in Southampton.

Hampshire Police said officers were called at 1.25am to a report of a single-vehicle collision in Portswood Road on Thursday (24 November).

A 46-year-old woman from the city has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving and remains in police custody.

Officers said the road remained closed for several hours to ensure the house was structurally stable.