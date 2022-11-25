More than five million pizzas could be ordered tonight (Friday 25 November) as fans watch England go up against the USA in the World Cup.

The research, from takeaway company Foodhub, shows that more than half of us believe football is better with food.

A fifth of the UK (19%) chose pizza as their favourite footy takeaway, according to the data.

Elsewhere, fried chicken (10%) and a Chinese takeaway (9%) rounded off the top three.

Pizza is put into a delivery box Credit: PA

TV experts are predicting a mammoth audience on ITV1, with more than 17 million expected to tune into the game.

The majority of the UK (52%) stated their favourite place to watch football is in the comfort of their own home, with just one in five opting for the pub as their matchday setting.

Of those surveyed, more than three quarters of those aged 18 to 24, say they will be ordering a takeaway during the football.

Meanwhile 52% of the wider public could order a takeaway tonight.

Takeaway companies are now preparing for a massive surge in takeaway orders when the football is on.

Pizza is sliced before it is boxed up for delivery Credit: PA

Emma Stockman, commenting on the research, said: "Sporting occasions are always a great chance to spend time with friends and family and food often plays a massive part in this, therefore it’s no surprise to see the ultimate sharer, pizza, named the UK’s favourite food to eat when watching the football.

“Based on predicted TV viewing figures and our survey results we confidently expect England football fans to munch their way through approximately 5 million pizzas while watching the national team this winter”.

The top 10 foods picked by the British public were:

Pizza (19%)

Fried Chicken (10%)

Chinese (9%)

Burger (8%)

Fish And Chips (8%)

Indian (7%)

Kebab (6%)

Pasta (5%)

Caribbean (5%)

Dessert (3%)

