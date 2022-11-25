Rail passengers in Kent and parts of Sussex are being warned not to travel on Saturday, due to strike action by the Aslef union.

Southeastern, which operates the majority of services in Kent, says it is unable to operate a service on any of its routes due to the strikes.

This includes both metro and long-distance services, and its high-speed services (HS1).

There will be no rail replacement buses in operation on any route.

However, services operated by GTR, including Thameslink and Southern, will continue to run a near normal timetable.

Southeastern has said passengers who have already purchased a ticket, or hold a season ticket, will be eligible to claim a refund or compensation for journeys they are unable to complete.

Aslef is calling for a pay increase for drivers and says many train companies have not offered a pay increase since 2019.

It is a seperate dispute to the national strikes called by the RMT, which includes signalling staff, meaning large swathes of the network are shut down.